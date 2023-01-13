Top CEOs offer 4 techniques for digital leaders to fulfil 2023 business goals
Data, technology leverage, automation, and digital adaptability are the four key elements for business success this year, according to top Thai CEOs.
The industry chiefs unveiled their business plans for the year ahead at the "2023 Digital Leader's Resolution" webinar hosted by the Thailand e-Business Centre (Tec).
The event saw Arinchaya Threekunprapa, head of the Research and Creative Development Centre (RCDC) and founder of RabByte Foundation, present her three main techniques for helping digital leaders accomplish their business goals.
The three techniques are:
- Data-driven decision-making
- Technology leverage
- Automation.
She explained it is vital for leaders to rely on data when establishing business goals – particularly action plans. Among other things, data can show whether the objectives set are achievable or not.
On the second technique, utilising technology, she gave the example of switching from print to digital advertising. Businesses can apply such technology to fulfil their objectives quicker and more easily,” Arinchaya said.
Moving onto automation, she explained that technology adoption can now take care of a wide range of routine or non-complex tasks, citing the simple example of using the Google calendar to manage time.
Technology automation helps in achieving business goals and keeping organisations on the right track, she added
The old business saying of “big fish eat the minnows” has now been replaced by “fast fish eat the slow”, she emphasised.
Pathom Indarodom, managing director of True Digital Group's IoT & Digital Solutions, tossed in digital adaptability as another essential tool for business success in 2023.
Augmented reality (AR) expertise is now being replaced by mixed-reality (MR) expertise, while even crypto investing is being taken over by NFT (non-fungible token) assets, so businesspeople need to be ready to learn new things every day, said Pathom.
TeC is Thailand’s first e-business platform where CEOs from leading enterprises are offering entrepreneurs guidance on e-commerce and e-business.
