Top CEOs offer 4 techniques for digital leaders to fulfil 2023 business goals

The industry chiefs unveiled their business plans for the year ahead at the "2023 Digital Leader's Resolution" webinar hosted by the Thailand e-Business Centre (Tec).

The event saw Arinchaya Threekunprapa, head of the Research and Creative Development Centre (RCDC) and founder of RabByte Foundation, present her three main techniques for helping digital leaders accomplish their business goals.

The three techniques are:

- Data-driven decision-making

- Technology leverage

- Automation.