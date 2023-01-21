Hackers using Google search ads for software to push malware, website warns

Hackers are setting up fake websites for free, open-source software to promote malicious downloads through advertisements that appear in Google search results, the website said.

It cited the case of crypto influencer Alex, also known as "NFT God", who was recently hacked after launching a fake executable for the open broadcaster software that allows video recording and live streaming, which he had downloaded from an advertisement that appeared in Google search results.

Alex was likely attacked by information-stealing malware targeting saved browser passwords, cookies, and cryptocurrency wallets.

According to BleepingComputer, he soon found that his account at the OpenSea NFT marketplace had also been compromised and that a different wallet was listed as the owner of one of his digital assets.