TiffinLabs takes big bite of Thai food delivery market

Phuminant Tantiprasongchai, TiffinLabs co-founder and chief executive officer, said the company’s virtual system helps solve problems faced by many small restaurants, that struggle to capitalise on the food delivery business.

“Thailand is one of Southeast Asia’s most attractive markets and offers an important opportunity for us to partner with kitchen owners,” he said.

The model allows kitchens to license the company’s restaurant brands and produce food, while TiffinLabs looks after the marketing, product development, supply chain and delivery-platform partnership side of things.