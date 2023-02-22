Micro Leasing embraces cloud computing as part of digital transformation

Micro Leasing, a truck financing company that has been around since 1997, has tided over a number of crises, such as the Asian financial crisis, the Hamburger crisis, and Covid-19. In 2018, the company entered into discussions with Nutanix to improve its existing infrastructure and hardware.

The move freed the company from having to rely on its IT staff for maintenance, Preeda said. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the company invested in Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, which allowed its employees to work remotely. They invested in laptops for employees who didn't have desktops and with proper infrastructure in place, Micro Leasing was able to navigate the pandemic, Preeda said.

With an increase in users, Micro Leasing expanded from 12 to 25 branches all over Thailand. The company's main focus was to provide better and faster customer service and financial advice to clients. The company has good relations with its customers and dealers because some of the trucks are sold through dealers. The company wants to maintain its customer service through digital channels, and a faster response time is key to that, Preeda said.

Micro Leasing's future is bright, with plans to expand its business into other domains. The company has set up a company called Micro Insure Broker, which offers insurance on trucks as well as broker services. Another business that they have started is called Micro Plus Leasing, which focuses on motorcycle leasing. The company aims to list Micro Plus Leasing on the stock market. Another company they are setting up is Micro Fin or Micro Finance, which will provide personal loans and vehicle title loans to customers.