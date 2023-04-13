AI, robotics key factors for SE Asia to integrate with global economy: tech experts

Thirty-eight technology experts from 12 countries, numerous global investors, and more than 250 executives and entrepreneurs attended the Southeast Asia Technology Conference 2023 (SEAT 2023) in late March in Bangkok.

Chris Teh, co-founder of Blitzscaling Academy and one of the conference keynote speakers, said that AI is becoming increasingly important to humanity.

However, he insisted that contrary to popular belief, AI will not replace people in their jobs.

In reality, ChatGPT and other Generative AIs have the responsibility of assisting people by providing information and conducting research so that humans can devote their time and resources to other tasks, he said.

The information received from these AIs will require human decision-makers to determine whether or not to use it. He warned organisations that ignore using AI risk falling behind.

Gabe Sibley, the founder and CEO of Verdant Robotics, emphasised the importance of robotics in agriculture.

He believes that robotics will transform the agritech industry.

He also mentioned the use of automation and AI in agriculture, emphasising how they can not only increase yields and reduce costs, but also help reduce various environmental pollutants.

"This is because agricultural AI can tell us how much and where to use chemicals, resulting in a 95% reduction in chemical use," he explained.

Another topic that drew the attention of the audience was the "Future of Seafood".

Bluu Seafood CEO Sebastian Rakers shared his company's vision for creating sustainable seafood of the future by using cell cultivation as a replacement for traditional seafood.

He insisted that the methods would improve the environment while also increasing the population of marine animals.