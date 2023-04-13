AI, robotics key factors for SE Asia to integrate with global economy: tech experts
Artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics will play a significant role in transforming and sustaining Southeast Asia's economy as the region integrates with the global digital economy, technology experts opined at a conference last month.
Thirty-eight technology experts from 12 countries, numerous global investors, and more than 250 executives and entrepreneurs attended the Southeast Asia Technology Conference 2023 (SEAT 2023) in late March in Bangkok.
Chris Teh, co-founder of Blitzscaling Academy and one of the conference keynote speakers, said that AI is becoming increasingly important to humanity.
However, he insisted that contrary to popular belief, AI will not replace people in their jobs.
In reality, ChatGPT and other Generative AIs have the responsibility of assisting people by providing information and conducting research so that humans can devote their time and resources to other tasks, he said.
The information received from these AIs will require human decision-makers to determine whether or not to use it. He warned organisations that ignore using AI risk falling behind.
Gabe Sibley, the founder and CEO of Verdant Robotics, emphasised the importance of robotics in agriculture.
He believes that robotics will transform the agritech industry.
He also mentioned the use of automation and AI in agriculture, emphasising how they can not only increase yields and reduce costs, but also help reduce various environmental pollutants.
"This is because agricultural AI can tell us how much and where to use chemicals, resulting in a 95% reduction in chemical use," he explained.
Another topic that drew the attention of the audience was the "Future of Seafood".
Bluu Seafood CEO Sebastian Rakers shared his company's vision for creating sustainable seafood of the future by using cell cultivation as a replacement for traditional seafood.
He insisted that the methods would improve the environment while also increasing the population of marine animals.
"This is the most delicious way to save the whole planet," he said.
The conference also addressed the future of MarTech and consumer trends during an in-depth question session by a panel of marketing experts. They included Warachya Urupongsa, MCFIVA's chief data officer, Ariya Banomyong, CEO of Transformational, and Piyapoom Seechang, marketing director of Michelin Siam.
They pointed out that due to constant changes in digital technology, consumer behaviour, and emerging technologies, MarTech will only offer supplemental tools to improve efficiency rather than compete directly for our jobs.
What matters most is that we distinguish ourselves from our competitors and meet the needs of our customers, they said.
Intaek Ryo, chief executive officer of Peaches, addressed the future of fashion, entertainment and youth culture where business owners can create brands without limits through the use of technology.
Brands must create new collaborations and blend experiences with technology, not just sell products, he said.
He suggested that brands create new experiences for consumers while in the near future, the tech industry will have to bring various forms of entertainment to create new experiences that are different from the past.
Aside from looking for a way to turn business opportunities into reality, the participants discussed and exchanged new experiences with a variety of technologies, including metaverse, fintech, healthtech, AI, agritech, venture capital, foodtech, LoT & Hardware, entertainment, and many other innovative technologies that are not found elsewhere.
According to Pireeya Wiriyapan, MCFIVA's chief operating officer, all the attendees understood and saw the importance of technology in various fields after attending the seminar.
She said that all of the discussed and mentioned technologies are not just a possibility, but are already the real future.
"They all expressed a common readiness to support SEAT every year and push Thailand towards becoming a top-five country in Asia in terms of technology," she said, promising an even better SEAT conference next year.
SEAT 2023 was organised by MCFIVA, Thailand's leading marketing consultancy and advertising agency. Among those in attendance were Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, chairperson of WHA Corporation; Minister of Digital Economy and Society Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn; CEO of Thai Union Plc Thiraphong Chansiri, Charn Srivikorn, the chairperson of Gaysorn Property Co Ltd; and Sathit Limpongpan, the chairperson of the National Reform Steering Assembly.