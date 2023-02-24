‘Happiness creation’ using digital tech in focus at event open to the public

The event, themed “Happiness Creation”, will show some samples of digital tools for Thais to figure out how digital life can help create happiness, ETDA director Chaichana Mitrpant said.

He emphasised that participants could learn digital literacy as well as digital dangers and risks in order to truly benefit from digital technology and innovations.

The event is being held as the country moves forward on the path of digitalization under the Thailand 4.0 plan. Under the plan, the government would provide seamless services to people and businesses, while the private sector would use digital technology to improve efficiency at a lower cost and people would go digital to simplify their lives.

Minister of Digital Economy and Society Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, speaking via video at the opening ceremony, said that as digital technology becomes a more important factor in daily life, it would be the ministry's responsibility to facilitate its adoption.

This mission will not only improve the country's business efficiency, but also its digital competitiveness in the global market, he noted.

“We are currently aiming to complete our five-year strategic plan. Our 30:30 goals will increase to 30% the value of the digital economy in Thailand's GDP and raise the country's digital competitiveness ranking to the top 30 in the world,” Chaiwut said.