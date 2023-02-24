‘Happiness creation’ using digital tech in focus at event open to the public
Thailand's Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) is collaborating with over 40 public and private organisations to demonstrate the merits of a digital lifestyle at the “Digital Governance Thailand (DGT 2023)” event on Friday.
The event, themed “Happiness Creation”, will show some samples of digital tools for Thais to figure out how digital life can help create happiness, ETDA director Chaichana Mitrpant said.
He emphasised that participants could learn digital literacy as well as digital dangers and risks in order to truly benefit from digital technology and innovations.
The event is being held as the country moves forward on the path of digitalization under the Thailand 4.0 plan. Under the plan, the government would provide seamless services to people and businesses, while the private sector would use digital technology to improve efficiency at a lower cost and people would go digital to simplify their lives.
Minister of Digital Economy and Society Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, speaking via video at the opening ceremony, said that as digital technology becomes a more important factor in daily life, it would be the ministry's responsibility to facilitate its adoption.
This mission will not only improve the country's business efficiency, but also its digital competitiveness in the global market, he noted.
“We are currently aiming to complete our five-year strategic plan. Our 30:30 goals will increase to 30% the value of the digital economy in Thailand's GDP and raise the country's digital competitiveness ranking to the top 30 in the world,” Chaiwut said.
Thailand's infrastructure, internet network, rapid digital adoption rate, and high investment in telecommunications, he said, are already its strengths. However, there are some challenges that must be resolved in order to become a true digital country.
Strengthening digital services, particularly e-Government services like Digital ID and Face Verification Service, to help entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized enterprises, and startups would help Thailand overcome these challenges and improve its digital competency, he said.
Chaiwut expects the two-day event to boost public confidence in Thailand's ability to become a digital country as well. This assurance will contribute to people's trust in applying digital services in the kingdom.
His remarks came amid widespread concern about various cases of online scams. The public is now urging the government to do more to root out these criminals.
Chaiwut emphasised that leveraging digital technology on a well-equipped infrastructure is one solution to combating online scams, which participants who attend the event will see.
Wisit Wisitsora-at, permanent secretary at the ministry, said that “DGT 2023: Happiness Creation” is also being organised to show Thai people how to be careful in using digital technology to make life happier.
Users must be digitally aware, while service providers must transparently manage and operate with the highest security system to ensure consumer confidence.
Meanwhile, he added that ETDA is working to implement digital platform service regulations that would protect both individuals and businesses when receiving digital services.
“DGT2023: Happiness Creation” is free and open to the public on February 24-25 at Samyan Mitr Town Hall. The event is divided into three main zones: staging, exhibition, and matching and training.
ETDA executive director Chaichana anticipates the two-day event to draw over 4,000 visitors both online and offline.