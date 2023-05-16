Focus on Thai SMEs and green packaging solutions at ProPak Asia
Advanced green technology and innovative solutions for food processing and packaging by over 800 domestic and international companies will be on show at the 30th ProPak Asia 2023, event organiser Informa Markets Thailand said on Tuesday.
Rungphech Chitanuwat, Informa Markets Thailand regional portfolio director - Asean, said at a press conference that this year's highlight would be innovative technology feasible for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
She said the goal was to inspire and encourage Thai SMEs throughout the country to implement innovations and technologies to transform their businesses.
Meanwhile, she noted that the event would serve a crucial function as a marketplace where Thai SMEs can meet potential partners to help them grow their businesses.
"We would like to be a complete connector for all large and small businesses, as well as related government agencies, in order to improve Thailand's food processing and packaging industry," she said.
Sunsweet CEO Ongart Kittikhunchai, one of the partners of the event, believes that it is critical for Thai SMEs to catch up with global sustainable trends.
The better the processing and packaging, the more trust the company can gain from consumers both domestically and internationally, he noted.
Theeraphon Nimitvanich, chief operating officer of Eka Global Company, said that processing and packaging technologies could help build a brand and add value to a product, while Karan Tejasen, chief operating officer of SCGP, added that packaging also serves as a proper protection to preserve food quality.
Meanwhile, Kanoknaphat Pachreang, general manager of Strategy and Business Development at Kasetphand Industry, pointed out that green operation innovation and technology are required for all businesses to move forward.
She believes ProPak Asia 2023 will be an excellent opportunity for Thai SMEs to begin their transformation.
Another public-sector event partner, Pattra Maneesin, deputy governor industrial services at Thailand Institute of Scientific and Technological Research (TISTR), said the 30th ProPak Asia 2023 would be a good opportunity to educate Thai SMEs in the food industry and provide some tools and methods for them to take action.
Aside from technology displays by over 800 companies from 41 countries, the event will feature hundreds of seminar sessions, an Investment Clinic service from Thailand's Board of Investment, and business matching activities.
Informa Markets Thailand's Rungphech said that in order to encourage Thai SMEs nationwide to attend the exhibition, the company also provides some travel support for SMEs outside of Bangkok through collaboration with each provincial chamber of commerce council.
More than 42,000 businesses and entrepreneurs are expected to attend the 30th ProPak Asia 2023, which will be held at the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre from June 14-17.