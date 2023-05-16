Focus on Thai SMEs and green packaging solutions at ProPak Asia

Rungphech Chitanuwat, Informa Markets Thailand regional portfolio director - Asean, said at a press conference that this year's highlight would be innovative technology feasible for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

She said the goal was to inspire and encourage Thai SMEs throughout the country to implement innovations and technologies to transform their businesses.

Meanwhile, she noted that the event would serve a crucial function as a marketplace where Thai SMEs can meet potential partners to help them grow their businesses.

"We would like to be a complete connector for all large and small businesses, as well as related government agencies, in order to improve Thailand's food processing and packaging industry," she said.

Sunsweet CEO Ongart Kittikhunchai, one of the partners of the event, believes that it is critical for Thai SMEs to catch up with global sustainable trends.

The better the processing and packaging, the more trust the company can gain from consumers both domestically and internationally, he noted.

Theeraphon Nimitvanich, chief operating officer of Eka Global Company, said that processing and packaging technologies could help build a brand and add value to a product, while Karan Tejasen, chief operating officer of SCGP, added that packaging also serves as a proper protection to preserve food quality.