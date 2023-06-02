Tesla changes gear in Thailand, opens service centre, expands charging network
Tesla is set to open its first service centre in Bangkok in July, having entered the Thai market only this year to primarily sell electric vehicles online.
However, the after-sales service aspect had been unclear. Recently, Tesla announced the official opening of its first service centre, along with plans to expand the charging station network to seven locations.
The first Tesla service centre will be located at the former Toyota showroom on Ramkhamhaeng Road. It will offer a comprehensive range of services, including a showroom for displaying vehicles, a service centre, a delivery centre approved by Tesla, and an educational centre to help customers learn about Tesla's electric cars, including autopilot technology and charging plans, the company said.
Tesla's move to establish service centres aims to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and innovation in Thailand's lifestyle, the automaker said.
To enhance customer convenience, Tesla also has introduced a maintenance service through the Tesla app.
Tesla owners can directly schedule service appointments through the app, which also facilitates communication with service advisers, the company said.
Previously, Tesla did not have service centres but had appointed Master Motors Service (Thailand), the Fastfit Centre, as the authorised service provider.
Concurrently, Tesla launched a special package for home charging, designed to provide convenient and suitable installations for home charging, along with a four-year warranty.
Regarding the supercharging network, Tesla said it plans to expand it further with additional stations at Iconsiam and the first station outside Bangkok in the Pattaya area.
Tesla aims to have a total of seven supercharging stations throughout the country by the second quarter.
Currently, Tesla has three supercharging stations in Bangkok, located at CentralWorld, Central Rama 2, and Central Rama 3, allowing Tesla vehicles to charge for 15 minutes and achieve a maximum driving range of 308 kilometres.
Additionally, Tesla will organise a pop-up roadshow at Iconsiam from June 5 to August 31.
The event will showcase EV technology and provide an opportunity for interested individuals to consult directly with Tesla advisers, the company said.