Tesla changes gear in Thailand, opens service centre, expands charging network

However, the after-sales service aspect had been unclear. Recently, Tesla announced the official opening of its first service centre, along with plans to expand the charging station network to seven locations.

The first Tesla service centre will be located at the former Toyota showroom on Ramkhamhaeng Road. It will offer a comprehensive range of services, including a showroom for displaying vehicles, a service centre, a delivery centre approved by Tesla, and an educational centre to help customers learn about Tesla's electric cars, including autopilot technology and charging plans, the company said.

Tesla's move to establish service centres aims to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and innovation in Thailand's lifestyle, the automaker said.

To enhance customer convenience, Tesla also has introduced a maintenance service through the Tesla app.