How Techsauce aims to make Thailand the digital gateway of SE Asia

Techsauce Media co-founder and CEO Oranuch Lerdsuwankij said the company has a vision to make Thailand the digital gateway of Southeast Asia in the next three to five years.

To achieve the goal, she said it was essential to stimulate as well as contribute to inbound investments that would drive the Thai digital economy.

"Techsauce will collaborate with public and private sectors to accelerate the export of Thai innovation to the global market," she said.

She added that the company would foster collaborations with other Southeast Asia partners to establish the region as the hub of new innovations, influencing outbound investments.