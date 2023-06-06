How Techsauce aims to make Thailand the digital gateway of SE Asia
Thailand should be promoted as the digital gateway of Southeast Asia to drive the country towards sustainable digital economy, Techsauce Media, a major knowledge-sharing platform, said on Tuesday.
Techsauce Media co-founder and CEO Oranuch Lerdsuwankij said the company has a vision to make Thailand the digital gateway of Southeast Asia in the next three to five years.
To achieve the goal, she said it was essential to stimulate as well as contribute to inbound investments that would drive the Thai digital economy.
"Techsauce will collaborate with public and private sectors to accelerate the export of Thai innovation to the global market," she said.
She added that the company would foster collaborations with other Southeast Asia partners to establish the region as the hub of new innovations, influencing outbound investments.
Oranuch said Techsauce has announced the first phase of collaboration with partner companies that possess the expertise and readiness to provide support in various aspects, such as Siam Cement Group (SCG), Beryl 8 Plus, and Accenture Thailand.
“To drive Thailand towards becoming the digital gateway of Southeast Asia, Techsauce believes that it is necessary to encourage cooperation from every sector, both public and private, to develop the digital economy in a sustainable fashion," she said.
She said the flagship technology conference “Techsauce Global Summit 2023" would play a key role in connecting all domestic and international sectors.
The conference is scheduled to be held at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok on August 16-17.
"Techsauce Global Summit 2023 would serve as a platform to support all sectors to showcase their innovation and foster creativity," she said. "Moreover, Techsauce Media will help to amplify and create awareness.”
Among Techsauce's partners, SCG chief digital officer Apirut Vancha-am said the collaboration between Techsauce and SCG starts from a shared vision of technology and business directions.
"SCG highly values and always supports the growth of SMEs [small and medium-sized enterprises] and startups," he said, adding that SCG and Techsauce would launch an initial pilot project together soon.
The CEO of strategy and technology consultant Beryl 8 Plus, Apisek Tewinpagti, said Beryl 8 Plus is pleased to be a part of the partnership with Techsauce to mobilise the sustainable digital economy in Thailand.
"We firmly believe that digital transformation is the crucial key for Thai entrepreneurs to grow," he said.
Patama Chantaruck, the country managing director of technology consulting firm Accenture Thailand, said Techsauce Global Summit 2023 is a conference where attendees will be able to exchange knowledge and enter the new edge of digital world.
“In this era, where the digital economy is expanding, business transformation and technology development are at the heart of reinventing business to be ready for change," she said.
For more information about Techsauce Global Summit 2023, please visit: https://summit.techsauce.co/