Smart waste collection system being developed for Thai cities
Smart waste collection systems are being developed for Thailand’s cities to improve waste management efficiency in a venture that brings together a private initiative and local administrations.
A memorandum of understanding was signed on June 20 to develop a real-time mobility platform between location data solutions provider Bedrock and logistics platform developer Waylar.
Bedrock is a company under PTT Exploration and Production's AI & Robotics Ventures.
Bedrock co-founder Weerawat Ratanawaraha said many local administrative organisations had joined the project, adding that they were evaluating the system to further improve waste management efficiency.
This project aims to enhance waste management in local areas, resulting in cleaner and liveable cities, he said.
The cooperation is in line with Bedrock and Waylar's commitment to using their talent to boost the operational efficiency of target groups, he added.
He said that the project would lead to cooperation in the research and development of innovation and applications to create possibilities for both commercial and sustainability aspects.
“In the short term, we expect the project to play a role in waste collection at the city municipality level,” he said, adding that demand for systematic management of garbage trucks is high.
The project would be expanded to subdistrict municipality level in the future, adding that a similar system would be applied to other trucks, such as sewage suction trucks, water trucks and fire trucks, he said.
Meanwhile, Waylar CEO Panchana Tantipisut said the company is encouraging the business sector to use Internet of Things platforms, as well as big data collection and analysis, to boost their competitiveness, reduce operational costs and generate revenue.
“Waylar is pleased to have gained the trust of Bedrock to cooperate in the development of a real-time vehicle tracking system,” he said.
He added that the company has a strong point in maximising potential of resources, such as humans, cars and machines.
Waylar is working with Bedrock and participating local administrative organisations to evaluate the efficiency of the waste collection system, he added.