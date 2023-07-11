Smart waste collection system being developed for Thai cities

A memorandum of understanding was signed on June 20 to develop a real-time mobility platform between location data solutions provider Bedrock and logistics platform developer Waylar.

Bedrock is a company under PTT Exploration and Production's AI & Robotics Ventures.

Bedrock co-founder Weerawat Ratanawaraha said many local administrative organisations had joined the project, adding that they were evaluating the system to further improve waste management efficiency.

This project aims to enhance waste management in local areas, resulting in cleaner and liveable cities, he said.

The cooperation is in line with Bedrock and Waylar's commitment to using their talent to boost the operational efficiency of target groups, he added.