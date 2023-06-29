Technology and innovation described as keys to combatting climate change

Focus on energy

Wattanapong Kurovat, director of the Energy Policy and Planning Office, said clean energy is vital for combating climate change and stimulating the economy.

Many sectors depend on energy, and consequently release increasing amounts of CO2 into the atmosphere. The top three greenhouse gas emitters are electricity generating (35%), transport (33%) and industry (27%), he said.

Government agencies are working on a number of projects to enable Thailand to achieve net-zero carbon emission goal, such as the National Energy Plan to boost energy efficiency and [email protected] to promote the use of electric vehicles.

Wattanapong said government agencies also planned to increase the consumption of clean energy to more than 50%, adding that this will happen more quickly after the new government is formed.

He advised the government to promote the use of clean energy in order to lower its price and attract foreign investment.

"The private sector should adapt to a low-carbon society as the government sector will launch more measures to work on this issue," Wattanapong said.

Aptating to a low-carbon society will open opportunities for the private sector, such as green finance, carbon credit, electricity trading and new business models, he added.

Simple steps

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said technology and innovation to deal with climate change and improve people's quality of life could start with simple steps.

"Waste sorting can reduce the amount of garbage by 1,000 tonnes per year," he said.

He said sustainability is now trending as climate change is affecting people of all ages. He added that Bangkok aims to reduce the equivalent of 13.15 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide by 2030 and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

"The city aims to reduce carbon dioxide emission by 3% annually," Chadchart said.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is cooperating with many agencies to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, and is opening cycling lanes, building a public transport hub, treating wastewater with oxygen, and planting trees, he added.

The city also launched a variety of electric vehicles to serve commuters, including ferries and buses.

Chadchart added that the city is encouraging people to purchase residences near train stations to facilitate travel and reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

"Innovation doesn't have to be modern, but it must meet all people's needs," he added.

Start with incentives

Kiatchai Maitriwong, executive director of Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organisation, said several agencies should speed up their plans to tackle climate change as it is already harming people.

"Climate change began with the industrial revolution," he said, adding that technology for reducing and storing carbon dioxide is necessary to deal with this crisis.

He said climate technology should benefit Thai people and enable the country to achieve its net-zero carbon emissions goal.

Thailand should produce clean energy to attract foreign investment, Kiatchai said.

He also urged the next government to pass the climate change act to encourage people to reduce carbon dioxide emissions through incentives, such as carbon credits and electricity trading.

"If there are incentives, innovation will happen," he said.