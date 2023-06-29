20th QS world university rankings unveiled
QS Quacquarelli Symonds, the global higher education specialist, released the twentieth edition of the QS World University Rankings. Featuring 1500 institutions across 104 locations, it is the only ranking of its kind to emphasise employability and sustainability.
The results draw on the analysis of 17.5mln academic papers and the expert opinions of 240,000+ academic faculty and employers. Massachusetts Institute of Technology celebrates twelve years at the top, the University of Cambridge retains 2nd place while the University of Oxford (3rd) climbs one position.
This year, QS has implemented its largest-ever methodological enhancement, introducing three new metrics: Sustainability, Employment Outcomes and International Research Network.
"Deep consultation across global higher education has empowered the QS World University Rankings to align better with Gen Z and Alpha priorities, focusing on what genuinely matters to increasingly socially conscious students in our rapidly evolving world," stated Ben Sowter, Senior Vice President, QS.
In this edition:
75% of Africa's universities fare better. Nine new entries.
Arab Region remains increasingly competitive.
Asia's top university, National University of Singapore (8th) breaks into top-10. South Korea and Japan remain strong but less prolific. Thailand and Indonesia emerging.
Australia excels at global engagement. Three universities join the top-20.
Canada: University of Toronto is the new national leader.
China: Most improved for research impact (79% institutions rise in Citations per Faculty).
ETH Zurich is continental Europe's best university for the sixteenth consecutive year.
France's merged universities shine. Université PSL (24th) enters the top-25.
India: New national leader, IIT Bombay, climbs into world top-150.
Universidade de São Paulo (85th) takes Latin America's top-spot.
UK: Shines for cross-border research collaborations. 72/90 institutions place higher.
USA: UC Berkeley, named world's leader in Sustainability, breaks into top-10.
In Southeast Asia, Malaysia takes the lead with 28 ranked universities, followed by Indonesia with 26, Thailand with 13, Vietnam with 5, the Philippines with 5, Singapore with 4, and Brunei with 2.
Ranking of Thai universities
211. Chulalongkorn University
382. Mahidol University
571. Chiang Mai University
600. Thammasat University
751-760. Kasetsart University
901-950. Prince of Songkla University
951-1000. Khon Kaen University
951-1000. King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi
1201-1400. King Mongkut's University of Technology North Bangkok
1201-1400. King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang
1201-1400. Naresuan University
1201-1400. Silpakorn University
1201-1400. Suranaree University of Technology