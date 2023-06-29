background-defaultbackground-default
20th QS world university rankings unveiled

THURSDAY, June 29, 2023

QS Quacquarelli Symonds, the global higher education specialist, released the twentieth edition of the QS World University Rankings. Featuring 1500 institutions across 104 locations, it is the only ranking of its kind to emphasise employability and sustainability.

The results draw on the analysis of 17.5mln academic papers and the expert opinions of 240,000+ academic faculty and employers. Massachusetts Institute of Technology celebrates twelve years at the top, the University of Cambridge retains 2nd place while the University of Oxford (3rd) climbs one position.

This year, QS has implemented its largest-ever methodological enhancement, introducing three new metrics: Sustainability, Employment Outcomes and International Research Network.

"Deep consultation across global higher education has empowered the QS World University Rankings to align better with Gen Z and Alpha priorities, focusing on what genuinely matters to increasingly socially conscious students in our rapidly evolving world," stated Ben Sowter, Senior Vice President, QS.  

In this edition:

75% of Africa's universities fare better. Nine new entries.

Arab Region remains increasingly competitive.

Asia's top university, National University of Singapore (8th) breaks into top-10. South Korea and Japan remain strong but less prolific. Thailand and Indonesia emerging.

Australia excels at global engagement. Three universities join the top-20.   

Canada: University of Toronto is the new national leader.

China: Most improved for research impact (79% institutions rise in Citations per Faculty).

ETH Zurich is continental Europe's best university for the sixteenth consecutive year.  

France's merged universities shine. Université PSL (24th) enters the top-25.

India: New national leader, IIT Bombay, climbs into world top-150.

Universidade de São Paulo (85th) takes Latin America's top-spot.

UK: Shines for cross-border research collaborations. 72/90 institutions place higher.

USA: UC Berkeley, named world's leader in Sustainability, breaks into top-10. 

In Southeast Asia, Malaysia takes the lead with 28 ranked universities, followed by Indonesia with 26, Thailand with 13, Vietnam with 5, the Philippines with 5, Singapore with 4, and Brunei with 2.

Ranking of Thai universities

211. Chulalongkorn University

382. Mahidol University

571. Chiang Mai University

600. Thammasat University

751-760. Kasetsart University

901-950. Prince of Songkla University

951-1000. Khon Kaen University

951-1000. King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi

1201-1400. King Mongkut's University of Technology North Bangkok

1201-1400. King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang

1201-1400. Naresuan University

1201-1400. Silpakorn University

1201-1400. Suranaree University of Technology

