Kaspersky reveals Top-Three vacation-season scams 



Survey and giveaway scams

Scammers create deceptive websites or send emails claiming that participants can earn a substantial reward, such as 100 US dollars, by completing a travel survey. These scams often prey on people's desire for financial gain and their willingness to share their opinions. However, these surveys are designed to collect personal information, such as name, address, phone number, and even financial details, under the guise of eligibility requirements or prize distribution. In reality, the promised reward is never delivered, and the information provided is used for fraudulent purposes, such as identity theft or unauthorized access to financial accounts. On top of this, the survey usually ends with a request to share the site with friends so that they can also receive a prize. In such cases, cybercriminals are using the victims themselves as a tool for spreading the scam further.





“Scammers are always on the lookout for unsuspecting travelers, targeting their excitement for vacation planning. From fake ticket aggregators to accommodation and survey scams, fraudsters employ various tactics to steal money and sensitive information. It's crucial for travelers to stay vigilant and exercise caution when engaging in online travel activities. Verify the authenticity of websites, use trusted booking platforms, and never share personal or financial information without proper verification. Remember, a little skepticism can go a long way in ensuring a secure and scam-free vacation,” comments Olga Svistunova, security expert at Kaspersky.

To keep yourself protected while planning a vacation, Kaspersky experts recommend the following:

• Stick to reputable websites: Use trusted and well-known travel booking platforms, airlines and hotel websites when making reservations. Be cautious of unfamiliar or suspicious websites that offer unbelievably low prices or ask for excessive personal information.

• Verify website authenticity: Before making any transactions or providing personal details, double-check the website's URL for secure connections (look for "https" and a padlock icon). Be wary of websites with slight misspellings or unusual domain names, as these may indicate fraudulent activity.

• Read reviews and do research: Research the accommodations, airlines or travel agencies you plan to use. Read reviews from reputable sources to get an idea of other travellers' experiences and any potential red flags.

• Use a security solution: A trusted security solution, such as Kaspersky Premium, will protect you from all known and unknown forms of scams, including travel phishing.

