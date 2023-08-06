Top trends shaping the future of data science and machine learning

Peter Krensky, Director Analyst at Gartner said: "As machine learning adoption continues to grow rapidly across industries, DSML is evolving from just focusing on predictive models, toward a more democratized, dynamic and data-centric discipline. This is now also fueled by the fervour around generative AI. While potential risks are emerging, so too are the many new capabilities and use cases for data scientists and their organizations."

According to Gartner, the top trends shaping the future of DSML include:

Trend 1: Cloud Data Ecosystems

Data ecosystems are moving from self-contained software or blended deployments to full cloud-native solutions. By 2024, Gartner expects 50% of new system deployments in the cloud will be based on a cohesive cloud data ecosystem rather than on manually integrated point solutions.

Gartner recommends organizations evaluate data ecosystems based on their ability to resolve distributed data challenges, as well as to access and integrate with data sources outside of their immediate environment.