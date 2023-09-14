How district utility systems play a role in property development
The district utility system will play a major role in green real estate development, a new private district utility design and implementation venture said on Wednesday.
According to Unisus Green Energy, the district cooling system (DCS) is an innovative approach that harnesses chilled water to cool every building within a project.
This process involves the production of chilled water at a central utility plant, which is then distributed through a network of pipes to an energy transfer station to provide cooling to air-conditioning units.
Apart from reducing heat, this innovation helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions, frees up usable space and minimises noise on balconies.
The district drinking water system (DDWS), meanwhile, provides residents with immediate access to fresh and clean water of international standards directly from the taps in their private dwellings.
This is achieved through a water management system made up of three components: a drinking water plant, a drinking water distribution network, and a smart water faucet separate from the tap water.
This system significantly reduces plastic waste resulting from bottled water purchases and filter replacements.
The cost of cooling energy and drinking water are determined by actual usage that is tracked via a smart meter, allowing residents to monitor their water consumption through their smartphones.
Unisus Green Energy chairman Kecha Thirakomen said these systems are designed to assist property developers in cutting costs, while also reducing energy consumption, enhancing residents' quality of life and contributing to a greener world.
“In recent years, we have witnessed increasing urgency to address the climate crisis,” he said. “To play our part in fostering a more sustainable and livable world, we firmly believe that our innovations must bring about real change.”
He added that the company is looking into innovations for a greener world, such as waste to energy, zero water waste, carbon capture and electric vehicle charging stations.
However, he pointed out that a change in people's mindsets and amendments to the laws are necessary to drive a greener real estate development.
Meanwhile, the company CEO Kamol Tanpipat said district utility systems have been implemented at two mixed-use projects – The Forestias in Samut Prakan and Cloud 11 in Bangkok.
The system will be implemented at more projects operated by property developer Magnolia Quality Development Corporation (MQDC), he said, adding that the company is also discussing this issue with other property developers.
"Unisus Green Energy, as the expert in private district utility design and implementation in Thailand, offers a comprehensive one-stop solution that encompasses the entire utility system lifecycle," he said.
“Our services are tailored to not only meet the needs of project developers, but also to promote an eco-friendly lifestyle and contribute to the creation of a sustainable society.”
Unisus Green Energy is a joint venture between three major players in the real estate, engineering, and energy sectors, namely MQDC, EEC Engineering Network, and B Grimm. Its aim is to revolutionise the real estate sector towards a sustainable future.