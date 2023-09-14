How district utility systems play a role in property development

According to Unisus Green Energy, the district cooling system (DCS) is an innovative approach that harnesses chilled water to cool every building within a project.

This process involves the production of chilled water at a central utility plant, which is then distributed through a network of pipes to an energy transfer station to provide cooling to air-conditioning units.

Apart from reducing heat, this innovation helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions, frees up usable space and minimises noise on balconies.

The district drinking water system (DDWS), meanwhile, provides residents with immediate access to fresh and clean water of international standards directly from the taps in their private dwellings.

This is achieved through a water management system made up of three components: a drinking water plant, a drinking water distribution network, and a smart water faucet separate from the tap water.

This system significantly reduces plastic waste resulting from bottled water purchases and filter replacements.

The cost of cooling energy and drinking water are determined by actual usage that is tracked via a smart meter, allowing residents to monitor their water consumption through their smartphones.