AI can supplement IT security teams in Apac

Sharma, however, highlighted the limitations of AI in building and maintaining cyber defences. He reminds enterprises and organisations in Apac:

• To focus on the augmentation of existing teams and workflows

• Transparency must be part of Generative AI exploration and application, especially when it provides incorrect information

• All interactions with Generative AI should be logged, made available for review, and maintained for the life of the products deployed in enterprises

“AI has clear benefits for cybersecurity teams, especially in automating data collection, improving Mean Time to Resolution (MTTR), and limiting the impact of any incidents. If utilised effectively, this technology can also reduce skill requirements for security analysts but organisations should remember that smart machines can augment and supplement human talent, but not replace it,” he adds.

Kaspersky will continue the discussion about the future of cybersecurity at the Kaspersky Security Analyst Summit (SAS) 2023 happening in Phuket, Thailand, from October 25 to 28.

This event welcomes high-calibre anti-malware researchers, global law enforcement agencies, Computer Emergency Response Teams, and senior executives from financial services, technology, healthcare, academia, and government agencies from around the globe.

