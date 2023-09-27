Fintech solutions firm Stripe unveils innovative products aimed at SE Asia

The showcase was held as part of the Stripe Tour 2023 event in Singapore on Wednesday. More than 700 participants worldwide attended the event and watched the product demonstrations, panel discussions, and business networking.

The company intends to catch up with Southeast Asia's rapid growth rate and mass technology adoption, believing the region has the potential to be one of the world's leading digital economy hubs.

Sarita Singh, Stripe's regional head and managing director, Southeast Asia, India, and Greater China, said during the opening session that Southeast Asia's rapidly expanding and dynamic digital economy provides tremendous opportunities for Stipe to integrate.

According to a recent Stripe survey, businesses in Southeast Asia are thinking about their domestic and international expansion plans.

Meanwhile, an increasing number of consumers are willing to buy physical goods and digital services online from a company based in another country. As a result, consumers expect a frictionless digital commerce experience anywhere, at any time, and on any device.

These changes present significant challenges, including financial concerns, she said.