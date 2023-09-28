Generative AI development made easy with Alibaba Cloud
Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, recently unveiled new products and services in a bid to meet the burgeoning demand for generative artificial intelligence (AI) development.
A series of AI solutions were introduced during the Alibaba Cloud Global Summit in Hangzhou on Tuesday, all designed to assist customers in creating their own Generative AI applications in a more efficient, security-focused and cost-effective manner.
The new AI products and services are:
PAI-Lingjun Intelligent Computing Service: A comprehensive AI computing platform for high-performance computing tasks. The service also provides full-process AI engineering capabilities, including AI development, AI training, AI role management, and computing resource management.
The platform, already in use in Mainland China, will be available in Singapore early next year, followed by more general availability across Asia throughout 2024.
Alibaba Cloud AI Acceleration Solution: This solution offers leading datasets and hardware accelerators to manage data-intensive applications, optimising the utilisation of computing instances to expedite AI model training and inference tasks.
According to the Stanford DAWN Deep Learning Benchmark, this new solution can speed up AI model training by 70% and inference by up to three times.
OpenSearch LLM-Based Conversational Search: A proprietary large-scale distributed search engine that enables intelligent search services in e-commerce, multimedia, social media, and big data queries in enterprises.
Empowered by large language models, the service allows enterprises to rapidly build a dedicated conversational search system, ensuring security, accuracy, and reliability in search results.
“We are constantly introducing innovative products and services to tackle different pain points of our global customers,” said Selina Yuan, president of international business at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Group.
“Our comprehensive AI services are designed to help customers seize the unparalleled opportunities offered by this unstoppable technology trend.
"As part of our commitment to fostering more inclusive and innovative application development for generative AI, we have joined forces with industry leaders to further extend our capabilities for different scenarios, ” Yuan added.
Alibaba Cloud also announced collaborations with enterprise customers in markets including Malaysia, South Korea, the UK and the United Arab Emirates, underscoring its unwavering commitment to its over 4 million global customers in exploring new opportunities presented by digital transformation and new AI trends.