Digital solutions feature in Hangzhou Asian Games

​​​Selina Yuan, president of international business at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Group, said the company has experience in adopting digital solutions for the two previous Olympic Games – Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022.

She added that these upgraded digital solutions would be introduced at the Olympic Games in Paris next year.

“We are proud and excited to return to our headquarters this year to help deliver an innovative, efficient, sustainable and inclusive Asian Games in Hangzhou,” she said, adding that the company is ready to provide knowledge to countries that face difficulties in using the company’s digital solutions.

“With the even more advanced core systems support, we are committed to an effective collaboration with the Games’ stakeholders, and with further improved cloud broadcast technologies, we will bring more engaging viewing experiences to the global audience and sports fans.

“The Hangzhou Asian Games will be another milestone for Alibaba Cloud to show how robust, scalable and secure cloud computing technologies can help drive digital transformation of large-scale sports events to bring sports and entertainment to every corner of the world,” Yuan said.

"DingTalk’s role in the Games is a critical one and an important opportunity to demonstrate how technology can make hosting events of this scale more streamlined and efficient,” said Alex Li, vice president of DingTalk.

“DingTalk for the Asian Games not only connects people and enables collaboration, but also offers a platform for unifying users around a common cause and interest."

Noting that the company is ready to cooperate with other application providers to improve the customer experience, he said it was inevitable that an intelligent collaboration platform would be needed for mega events to boost operational efficiency and communication management.