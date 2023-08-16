Seven in Ten consumers are willing to make changes to tackle environmental issues

Over half (58%) of consumers say they've already engaged with sustainable practices and they feel they are already personally doing a great deal. There's also a general openness towards learning about sustainable online practices, with an average of 73% saying that they would welcome more information about how to make purchases online that are more sustainable.

Respondents from emerging Asian markets (88%) show higher willingness to learn how they can make purchases online that are more sustainable compared with developed Asian markets (66%) and Europe (66%).

The sustainable online shopping behaviours also differ across regions, with emerging Asian markets (47%) more inclined to choose sustainable packaging whereas those in Europe (47%) tend to recycle more.

Half of the consumers would only go sustainable if it's convenient; with a third believing sustainability is not affordable

Lack of information on how products are sustainable (48%) and the prices of sustainable products being too high (45%) are cited as the main barriers for consumers to make more sustainable purchases.

Over half of the consumers (53%) surveyed say they would only make sustainable choices if they were convenient, which is especially the case in Asian markets (61%) compared to European markets (36%). A third (33%) say living sustainably is not affordable, with Thailand (84%) leading the pack, followed by UAE (41%) and Spain (37%).

Amid the shifting consumer sentiments, businesses can play a significant role in making it easier for consumers to make sustainable conscious choices, the report finds. Making sustainable products more affordable (61%), making fewer products using single-use plastics and packaging (55%) and a wider selection of sustainable products and services (47%) are the top three ways consumers say businesses can do to promote consumer sustainability.

But businesses need to work harder to build trust among consumers on their sustainability claims, especially among those living in European markets, said the research. 23% of consumers say they "do not trust very much" the claims around sustainability of products from businesses, with the highest proportion in France (31%), Spain (31%) Germany (30%) and the U.K. (30%).

Nearly two in five consumers (38%) are cynical towards the underlying motivations of businesses' sustainable products, with Thailand (56%), France (48%) and Singapore (47%) as the top three markets where consumers say sustainable products are just a way for companies to sell their products at a higher price.

"We believe companies can better earn trust from consumers by addressing their own 'say-do' gap, such as being more transparent and committed with their sustainability claims and backing their sustainable practices with data. This will also lead to greater empathy towards consumers along our common journey of sustainability," Liu Wei added.