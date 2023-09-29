Alibaba Cloud's AI tools encourage sustainability and inclusivity at Asian Games

Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, has launched a sustainable lifestyle web application that helps participants at the Asian Games adopt low-carbon behaviours and reduce their carbon footprint through digital engagement.

The interactive web application rewards athletes, journalists and staff members running the Asian Games with carbon points for making eco-friendly lifestyle choices.

Across the Asian Games villages, participants can scan a QR code to record their low-carbon activities in the web application, ranging from opting out of using plastic bags at supermarkets, to taking a photo of their clean plates at the dining hall in an effort to reduce food waste.

Participants can accumulate the carbon points obtained from low-carbon activities and redeem them for limited-edition Asian Games-themed pins and low-carbon products.