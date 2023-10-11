Governments moving into post-digital era: Gartner says

Gartner analyst Dean Lacheca noted that the transition to digital government had accelerated rapidly in recent years and many governments are now moving into a post-digital era.

This is where the business case for further investment has to offer more than improving the citizen experience or delivering administrative efficiencies, he said. Businesses must be able to offer benefits that are directly linked to their mission or public purpose.

Citing Gartner research, he said up to 90% of government organisations are either in the process of scaling digital government or have already done so across the main functions of their organisations.

He predicts that by 2026, over 75% of governments will gauge digital transformation success by measuring the enduring mission impact, rather than only looking at hours saved, efficiency or citizen satisfaction.

“Post-digital government requires organisations to reset their ambitions and focus on their public purpose,” he said, adding that ambitious targets will force governments to look differently at the capabilities and approaches they are using.

Delivering enduring mission outcomes requires them to find the moments that matter, which means building cognitive empathy for the needs of citizens and stakeholders, he noted.

“Governments must leverage data insights to both anticipate optimal engagement and effectively react to the unexpected,” he said, “They must also look to develop an orchestrated ecosystem of partners centred on shared outcomes.”