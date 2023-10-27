IT firm Metthier aims to provide expertise for mega real-estate projects
Metthier, Thailand's first smart facility management provider, has the ambition to level up the new ecosystem of property and real estate management.
It aims to achieve it through the use of innovations, deep technologies, and integrated artificial intelligence.
The remarks came as the company introduced its diverse range of products and services to potential customers and a group of media on Wednesday.
Claiming to be the first in Thailand to provide holistic smart facility management, Metthier CEO Kayon Tantichatiwat noted that the company had recently strengthened its back-end system with its own developed Metthier Intelligent Operation Centre (MIOC).
He explained that the centre helps manage safety and facilities within the building or entire area efficiently by creating a 3D building model and specifying locations inside the building with digital mapping.
The centre's system, he said, also displays an overview of each floor of the building as well as pinpointing the exact location of events in real time.
Currently, the centre is ready to operate in accordance with the operating standards of each industry, assisting in the rapid analysis and resolution of problems.
At the same time, it has also developed a workforce management system that helps in planning personnel within the area in advance. The system is ready to record information and prepare reports on the work of officials to ensure they perform duties with maximum flexibility.
Meanwhile, he said Metthier technologies allow its customers to predict situations in order to prepare in advance.
Currently, the company offers smart facility management services in three areas: visitor management, security as a service, and facility management, which includes cleaning manpower, cleaning specialists, and engineers with smart robotics.
"You can record entry and exit times by scanning your face and using the MettLink application. It also allows you to check working time data in real time while providing a link between the operations centre and the staff showing the location of the officials and the scene of the incident so that staffs can handle the event quickly and efficiently," he said while demonstrating some features.
Metthier already has around 300 customers in the pipeline, with properties ranging from mixed–use projects to shopping centres, office buildings, residential and condominium projects, and industrial factories.
Metthier customers at present include well-known Bangkok department stores, Thailand's leading banks, and airports.
Aside from expanding its customer base to new sectors, such as hospitals and universities, Kayon pointed out that the company is now looking to develop a power and resource consumption management system in order to meet the growing demand for sustainability.
"We aim to be the one-stop solutions provider to gather top-notch advanced technology to serve mega real estate projects nationwide," he added.