IT firm Metthier aims to provide expertise for mega real-estate projects

It aims to achieve it through the use of innovations, deep technologies, and integrated artificial intelligence.

The remarks came as the company introduced its diverse range of products and services to potential customers and a group of media on Wednesday.

Claiming to be the first in Thailand to provide holistic smart facility management, Metthier CEO Kayon Tantichatiwat noted that the company had recently strengthened its back-end system with its own developed Metthier Intelligent Operation Centre (MIOC).

He explained that the centre helps manage safety and facilities within the building or entire area efficiently by creating a 3D building model and specifying locations inside the building with digital mapping.

The centre's system, he said, also displays an overview of each floor of the building as well as pinpointing the exact location of events in real time.

Currently, the centre is ready to operate in accordance with the operating standards of each industry, assisting in the rapid analysis and resolution of problems.

At the same time, it has also developed a workforce management system that helps in planning personnel within the area in advance. The system is ready to record information and prepare reports on the work of officials to ensure they perform duties with maximum flexibility.

Meanwhile, he said Metthier technologies allow its customers to predict situations in order to prepare in advance.

Currently, the company offers smart facility management services in three areas: visitor management, security as a service, and facility management, which includes cleaning manpower, cleaning specialists, and engineers with smart robotics.