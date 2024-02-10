Adopt tech and strategies for sustainable digital transformation
In 2024, businesses are on the verge of a shift from digital to sustainability transformation. Fujitsu's predictions provide a roadmap for staying innovative and environmentally conscious, guiding organizations into a future where technology and sustainability intersect.
Here's how companies can harness these technological advancements to reshape their strategies to accelerate sustainability transformation.
Quantum Computing and AI: A Symbiotic Future
Fujitsu forecasts that the integration of quantum computing and AI will reach new heights in 2024. The melding of these technologies is expected to address complex problems like never before, leading to advancements in fields such as pharmaceuticals and finance. For businesses, this means investing in AI can manage and optimize quantum computing tasks. Embracing this intersection will be key for companies looking to unlock new levels of efficiency and innovation.
AI algorithms are being explored to optimize the way we manipulate qubits, it could lead to more stable quantum operations: in which a critical breakthrough will allow us to rapidly increase the number of reliable qubits in quantum systems beyond the 100 qubits we’ve reached today.
Fujitsu is working with the Japanese research institute RIKEN on a joint mission to increase the use of quantum technology to 1,000 qubits by boosting both hardware and software capabilities. Looking into the future, we envision the seamless integration of AI, quantum computers and HPC in a hybrid platform, which ensures smooth transitioning between quantum and classical computations as needed in 2024, a breakthrough year for quantum computing.
Democratizing AI for Broader Access
Large language AI models like ChatGPT have exploded in visibility and popularity. So far, shortages and bottlenecks have restricted this transformative technology to the best-funded companies like OpenAI, Microsoft, Google and Anthropic, with the resources to develop and deploy it.
The democratization of AI is set to break down the barriers that have traditionally limited advanced AI to larger corporations. The emergence of democratized AI platforms signifies a shift towards more equitable access to technology, enabling businesses of all sizes to innovate and compete on a global stage. Platforms like Fujitsu’s Kozuchi will enable companies of all sizes to rapidly deploy AI solutions. Enterprises should leverage these platforms to enhance their operational efficiency and create new customer experiences. For instance, the use of AI in customer service can personalize interactions at scale, creating a competitive edge for businesses.
AI-Enhanced Digital Twins for Social Good
AI and digital twins will begin to inform social policies and business strategies in 2024. These technologies will offer unprecedented insights into human behaviours and societal trends. Companies can utilize digital twins to model the impact of their products and services on society, ensuring responsible and ethical business practices. For instance, using digital twins in urban planning can help businesses understand the environmental impact especially societal challenges such as net zero and circularity.
Fujitsu expects to see other rapid advances in areas of behaviour prediction to improve wellbeing and realize a safe and sustainable society. Field trials are underway in Japan to help people avoid being taken in by phone call fraud by analysing a possible victim’s vital data. The technology estimates if people are being deceived based on fluctuations in feelings of anxiety from vital data, such as their breathing and heart rates. AI-derived social modelling can improve our predictions about human and social behaviour and enhance and streamline the way social services operate
Cybersecurity Simplification
In 2024, a new attitude towards technology complexity will become mainstream. Companies should prioritise simplifying technological infrastructures to bolster cybersecurity and reduce complexity to mitigate risks in an increasingly digital world. The push towards simplification in technology infrastructure, particularly for cybersecurity, will become increasingly salient. As cyber threats grow in sophistication, a streamlined technology ecosystem can offer a fortified defence. Companies must recognize the importance of simplifying their IT infrastructures, not just for security's sake, but also to foster agility and resilience in an unpredictable business environment.
Private 5G Adoption
The rise of Private 5G networks will bring about a revolution in connectivity, enabling real-time data processing and control for automated systems. The advancements in Private 5G and mmWave technology promise to revolutionize industries through the application of drones, robots, and possibly telesurgery. With near-zero latency and high data throughput, businesses in logistics, healthcare, and manufacturing stand to benefit. Strategic investments in Private 5G infrastructure can propel companies into new realms of efficiency and service delivery
The landscape of digital transformation is evolving rapidly, and Fujitsu's 2024 predictions illuminate a path that intertwines technological advancement with sustainability. As we prepare for the new year, businesses must pivot from merely leveraging digital capabilities to embedding sustainability within their core strategies, leveraging advanced technologies.