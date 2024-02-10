Adopt tech and strategies for sustainable digital transformation

Here's how companies can harness these technological advancements to reshape their strategies to accelerate sustainability transformation.

Quantum Computing and AI: A Symbiotic Future

Fujitsu forecasts that the integration of quantum computing and AI will reach new heights in 2024. The melding of these technologies is expected to address complex problems like never before, leading to advancements in fields such as pharmaceuticals and finance. For businesses, this means investing in AI can manage and optimize quantum computing tasks. Embracing this intersection will be key for companies looking to unlock new levels of efficiency and innovation.

AI algorithms are being explored to optimize the way we manipulate qubits, it could lead to more stable quantum operations: in which a critical breakthrough will allow us to rapidly increase the number of reliable qubits in quantum systems beyond the 100 qubits we’ve reached today.

Fujitsu is working with the Japanese research institute RIKEN on a joint mission to increase the use of quantum technology to 1,000 qubits by boosting both hardware and software capabilities. Looking into the future, we envision the seamless integration of AI, quantum computers and HPC in a hybrid platform, which ensures smooth transitioning between quantum and classical computations as needed in 2024, a breakthrough year for quantum computing.