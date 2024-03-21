Depa, Digital China Group sign MOU for regional digitization & AI

The agreement involves cooperation in digital economy development, cloud computing, digital infrastructure construction, big data centres, and digital talent development. Both parties commit to advancing cutting-edge digital technologies like artificial intelligence in Thailand.

Wetang Phuangsup, Deputy Permanent Secretary of Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, stated that this collaboration aims to enhance social well-being across public and private sectors amidst rapid technological advancement.

The transition to digitalization has profoundly impacted economies, industries, and human interactions, highlighting Thailand's recognition of the digital age's significance for sustainable development and comprehensive growth. Aligned with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin's vision of "IGNITE THAILAND 2030," Thailand seeks to become a Digital Economy Hub, attracting future industries such as digital technology, innovation, and AI to bolster international competitiveness.