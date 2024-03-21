Depa, Digital China Group sign MOU for regional digitization & AI
Digital China Group, a leading Chinese digital transformation service provider, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa) in Bangkok on March 20.
The agreement involves cooperation in digital economy development, cloud computing, digital infrastructure construction, big data centres, and digital talent development. Both parties commit to advancing cutting-edge digital technologies like artificial intelligence in Thailand.
Wetang Phuangsup, Deputy Permanent Secretary of Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, stated that this collaboration aims to enhance social well-being across public and private sectors amidst rapid technological advancement.
The transition to digitalization has profoundly impacted economies, industries, and human interactions, highlighting Thailand's recognition of the digital age's significance for sustainable development and comprehensive growth. Aligned with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin's vision of "IGNITE THAILAND 2030," Thailand seeks to become a Digital Economy Hub, attracting future industries such as digital technology, innovation, and AI to bolster international competitiveness.
In recent years, Thailand's digitalization has rapidly advanced towards a pivotal stage in the digital economy boom. Digital China Group, committed to leading digital transformation, integrates global cutting-edge digital technologies with enterprise-level scenarios. With comprehensive capabilities in cloud computing, big data, and artificial intelligence, Digital China Group drives industrial transformation and upgrades.
Over the years, Digital China Group has deepened its expertise in digital transformation, supporting digital government and industry development. It has also established a strong presence in generative AI for enterprises, aiding in technology-driven productivity and accelerating generative AI innovation in practical enterprise settings.
Guo Wei, Chairman and CEO of Digital China Group, expressed during his speech, "Today marks the inaugural Digital China Summit in Bangkok, marking our commitment to assist Thailand's digital economy development. We look forward to collaborating closely with ecosystem partners in Thailand, offering tailored digital transformation solutions and efficient services to Thai enterprises at various digital maturity stages. Our goal is to drive innovative cloud and data integration, contributing significantly to Thailand and Southeast Asia's digital transformation journey."
Digital China Group has responded to the challenges and needs of AI implementation in Thailand and Southeast Asia by launching its Smart Vision platform during the summit.
This platform, tailored for enterprises, integrates and manages computing power and large models, streamlines data/knowledge management, and facilitates agile AI application development with comprehensive GenAI services.
By addressing key issues in large model deployment, Smart Vision accelerates generative AI innovation, reduces development barriers and costs, and enables the rapid creation of proprietary large models and AI applications, enhancing business process intelligence.
Additionally, Digital China Group's subsidiary, GoPomelo, is positioned as a trusted partner in guiding customers through the Generative AI landscape in 2024. Leveraging cloud expertise and Gen AI experience, GoPomelo offers tailored programs to prepare businesses for AI adoption, from readiness assessments to deployment strategies, ensuring a seamless AI journey for clients and partners.
Looking ahead, Digital China Group remains committed to innovation, delivering advanced products and solutions for local enterprises in Thailand's digital transformation journey. Collaborating with partners, it aims to elevate Thailand's digital evolution and foster a regional digital hub, leading the growth of the digital economy in the region.