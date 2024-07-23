Unworldly experience as soil collected from the Moon goes on show

The soil, which was collected by Chinese spacecraft Chang'e 5, is being exhibited for the first time in Thailand at the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT)’s booth from July 22-28. Admission is free.
The Moon soil sample was previously exhibited in Beijing, Nanjing, Hainan and Hong Kong, according to NARIT.
Other space technologies showcased at the booth include a life-sized space station developed by the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency.
Chang'e 5 launched on November 24, 2020 and was the first Chinese spacecraft to return with samples from the Moon’s surface.
It collected around 2 kilos of lunar soil and rocks as part of a project to establish an international research station on the Moon.