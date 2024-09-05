Everyday AI to make major headway in two years, says Gartner study

Titled “Gartner's Hype Cycle for Digital Workplace Applications 2024”, the study positions everyday AI at the peak of inflated expectations, indicating significant hype and interest in the technology.

However, the report also highlights the potential for DEX to fall into the Trough of Disillusionment as organisations struggle to implement successful strategies.

Matt Cain, Gartner VP analyst, pointed out that everyday AI promises to remove digital friction, by helping employees write, research, collaborate and ideate.

“It is a core part of DEX, which is a concentrated effort to remove digital friction and improve workforce digital dexterity, which itself is one of the key factors that will drive organisational prosperity through 2030,” he said.

The study stated that this year had been pivotal for leaders in digital workplace applications, as the emphasis on hybrid and remote work diminishes, while the need for a strategic focus on everyday AI increases. Everyday AI currently sits at the Peak of Inflated Expectations on the Gartner Hype Cycle for Digital Workplace Applications 2024.

Adam Preset, another Gartner VP analyst, emphasised the role of everyday AI as a key to boosting workforce productivity.

Citing that everyday AI technology is designed to enable employees to work with speed, thoroughness, and confidence, he said it supports a new way of working, where intelligent software is acting as more of a collaborator than a tool. The digital workplace is now entering the era of everyday AI.

As technology vendors explore ways to enhance productivity beyond traditional application and feature improvements, Everyday AI emerges as a promising solution.