Everyday AI to make major headway in two years, says Gartner study

Titled “Gartner's Hype Cycle for Digital Workplace Applications 2024”, the study positions everyday AI at the peak of inflated expectations, indicating significant hype and interest in the technology.
However, the report also highlights the potential for DEX to fall into the Trough of Disillusionment as organisations struggle to implement successful strategies.
Matt Cain, Gartner VP analyst, pointed out that everyday AI promises to remove digital friction, by helping employees write, research, collaborate and ideate.
“It is a core part of DEX, which is a concentrated effort to remove digital friction and improve workforce digital dexterity, which itself is one of the key factors that will drive organisational prosperity through 2030,” he said.
The study stated that this year had been pivotal for leaders in digital workplace applications, as the emphasis on hybrid and remote work diminishes, while the need for a strategic focus on everyday AI increases. Everyday AI currently sits at the Peak of Inflated Expectations on the Gartner Hype Cycle for Digital Workplace Applications 2024.
Adam Preset, another Gartner VP analyst, emphasised the role of everyday AI as a key to boosting workforce productivity.
Citing that everyday AI technology is designed to enable employees to work with speed, thoroughness, and confidence, he said it supports a new way of working, where intelligent software is acting as more of a collaborator than a tool. The digital workplace is now entering the era of everyday AI.
As technology vendors explore ways to enhance productivity beyond traditional application and feature improvements, Everyday AI emerges as a promising solution.
This technology not only boosts productivity but also introduces new marketable offerings, such as tools that assist workers in locating and synthesising relevant information, answering questions more comprehensively, and producing work output with greater ease.
“Everyday AI will evolve into more sophisticated services, transitioning from those that can sort and summarise chats and emails to those capable of drafting reports with minimal guidance. In many respects, everyday AI represents the future of workforce productivity,” Preset added.
Meanwhile, the common-use AI in daily routines will lead to the growing need for digital employee experience (DEX) strategy in organisations.
The report explained that as employees increasingly become digital workers, spending more time engaging with technology, organisations must develop strategies to measure and enhance DEX. This is essential for attracting and retaining talent, improving employee engagement, and maximising discretionary effort and intent to remain with the company.
"Business leaders are seeking guidance on how technology can enhance productivity and organisational alignment. DEX promotes best practices that improve digital dexterity, attract and retain talent, and enable employees to achieve business objectives," the study stated.
Meanwhile, Gartner emphasises the importance of a holistic approach to DEX, involving collaboration between IT and non-IT partners to build a meaningful environment that supports employees' needs. By investing in DEX, organisations can improve employee engagement, boost productivity, and achieve better business outcomes.
The convergence of everyday AI and DEX represents a significant shift in the future of work. As these technologies become more widely adopted, organisations will need to adapt their strategies and invest in digital transformation to remain competitive, the study concluded.