Nvidia eyes investment in Thailand, with 'Jensen Huang' set to visit Bangkok

According to a Bloomberg report, Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan revealed that Nvidia, a leader in processor chip design, is planning to invest in Thailand, following in the footsteps of tech giants such as Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, which have previously invested in the country.
Nvidia's CEO, Jensen Huang, is scheduled to visit Bangkok in December, during which the official details of the investment plan are expected to be announced.
The Commerce Minister also noted that Nvidia's investment could encourage other companies in the supply chain to consider investing in Thailand.
However, specifics regarding the investment amount and operational plans have yet to be disclosed, with more clarity anticipated within the next two months.