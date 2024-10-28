Internet access in Thailand surges to 21.7 million households in 2024

The number of low-income households with internet access has also risen to 12.12 million from 11.23 million.

The report covered 51,187 respondents and data from 35 agencies.

Meanwhile, the number of skilled personnel, especially programmers and ICT technicians, has risen to 278,000 from 263,000, the ministry’s deputy permanent secretary Wetang Phuangsup said.

He also noted that new graduates in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields have risen to 33.26% from 23.69%.