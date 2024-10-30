Eco-friendly disaster products to be produced in Thailand

Industry Minister Akanat Promphan said on Tuesday that the initiative aimed to deal with climate change, especially flooding in many areas across Thailand which this year caused more than 3.1 billion baht of damage to lives and properties.
The Department of Industrial Promotion (Diprom) has been tasked with promoting the development of disaster prevention products, especially those for flood mitigation, he said, adding that Thailand has the potential to develop disaster prevention products for use domestically as well as for export to other countries.
Composite and recycled materials could be used for disaster prevention products to meet the bio-circular-green (BCG) economic model, he added.
Diprom’s acting director-general Natthaya Netyasupa said the department has collaborated with private agencies on the development of a flood barrier made from recycled plastic waste.
The barrier has high durability, is lightweight and is cheaper than imported products, she said, adding that it also helped reduce the volume of plastic waste in Thailand.