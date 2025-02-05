Cabinet nod for joint venture with China on developing hodoscope

Thailand’s Ministry of Higher Education will cooperate with the China National Space Administration (CNSA) in developing the Moon Aiming Thai-Chinese Hodoscope (MATCH).

Higher Education Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi said the hodoscope, to be developed under the memorandum of understanding between the ministry and CNSA, will be installed on Chinese spacecraft Chang'e 7.

Under the Chinese project’s International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), the hodoscope will be launched to the Moon’s South Pole-Aitken in 2026.