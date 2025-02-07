Thailand crowned champion in online shopping

The annual “Digital 2025” report indicated that Thai people spend five hours on mobile internet daily as of February this year, ranking fifth among mobile internet users in the world with an average usage of 3 hours and 46 minutes.

Meanwhile, 69.2% of Thai internet users preferred buying products and services via online platforms last year, compared to average global usage of 55.8%.

Thailand's advertising spending was ranked first in Southeast Asia and was among the top 10 in the world last year when compared to the country's GDP, the report said.