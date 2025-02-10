Commerce Ministry holds talks with Google in Washington

The discussion also covered Google’s investment in Thai government projects in terms of cloud service and data centres, as well as the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) chaired by Thailand.

Pichai noted that the government and the Commerce Ministry want to ensure that DEFA can support digital industry growth, saying that Thailand also pays attention to improving laws to cope with the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on intellectual property.

“Thailand aims to finish DEFA negotiations by 2025. If successful, it will be the world’s first regional digital economy agreement, which will help strengthen the digital economy between ASEAN and other regions, including the US,” he said.