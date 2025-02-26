Alibaba to invest $53 billion in cloud, AI infrastructure in next 3 years

The investment figure exceeds Alibaba's total cloud and AI spending over the past decade. Moreover, it is the largest investment ever made by a private Chinese company in cloud and AI hardware infrastructure construction.

The announcement comes amid the country's burgeoning AI industry growth and following a symposium on private enterprises attended by top Chinese leaders on Feb 17.

The explosive AI growth has far exceeded expectations while the booming domestic science and technology industry has shown huge potential, said Eddie Wu, Alibaba Group's CEO. "Alibaba will spare no effort to accelerate the construction of cloud and AI hardware infrastructure to promote the development of the whole industry."