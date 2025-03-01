Thailand ranks 13th in the world for fixed broadband speed

Thailand has secured a commendable 13th place globally for fixed broadband speeds, according to the latest Speedtest Global Index for 2025, with an average download speed of 237.05 Mbps.

This ranking demonstrates a robust internet infrastructure within the country.

However, the nation faces challenges in mobile internet speeds, placing 39th globally with an average speed of 101.56 Mbps.

The global average for fixed broadband download speeds is recorded at 97.61 Mbps, with upload speeds at 52.84 Mbps and latency at 9 ms. In the mobile internet sector, average download speeds are 91.24 Mbps, upload speeds are 13.47 Mbps, and latency is 25 ms.



Globally, Singapore maintains its position as the leader in fixed broadband speeds, boasting an average of 336.45 Mbps. It is followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at 310.05 Mbps and Hong Kong at 305.71 Mbps.

The UAE takes the lead in global mobile internet speeds, recording a remarkable 545.94 Mbps, with Qatar and Kuwait following at 521.51 Mbps and 314.39 Mbps respectively.

