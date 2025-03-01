DE Ministry cracks down on illegal online content

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DE) has reported a significant surge in its efforts to combat online crime, with more than 80,000 illegal social-media pages, websites and URLs blocked in the past five months.

Deputy Prime Minister and DE Minister Prasert Chanthararuangthong says this crackdown aligns with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s policies to disrupt criminal networks operating online.

Between October 2024 and February 2025, the ministry blocked 80,669 items, averaging 16,133 per month. This marks a 1.508-fold increase compared with the same period in the previous fiscal year (October 2023 to February 2024), when 53,466 items were blocked, averaging 10,693 per month.



The breakdown of blocked items is as follows: