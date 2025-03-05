Thai war on cybercrime accelerates with 80,000 sites blocked in 5 months

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society has hit back against surging online crime by blocking over 80,000 illegal websites, pages and URLs in the past five months, the government announced on Wednesday.

This represents a 1.5-fold increase from the same period last year, signalling a determined effort to "close the noose on cybercriminals", said Sasikarn Wattanachan, deputy spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office.

The ministry blocked 80,669 illegal online platforms, averaging 16,133 blocks per month, between October and February.

The crackdown came in response to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s directive for urgent action against soaring cybercrime.