Thailand unveils smart separator for bottles and cans

The 85x95x165 cm machine can identify and separate materials such as clear PET, colour PET, HDPE, aluminum and steel. It supports bottles of 500-600 mL, displaying the number of items discarded while analysing data on waste reduction, recycling and greenhouse gas reduction.

Designed for locations such as schools, government offices, private companies and department stores, the machine integrates an application and membership programme to reward users based on their contributions.