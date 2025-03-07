Thailand unveils smart separator for bottles and cans

As waste volumes rise alongside economic and social growth, the Thai government has made waste management a national priority for the next 20 years. Community participation is crucial for Thailand’s goal of sustainable city development.
The 85x95x165 cm machine can identify and separate materials such as clear PET, colour PET, HDPE, aluminum and steel. It supports bottles of 500-600 mL, displaying the number of items discarded while analysing data on waste reduction, recycling and greenhouse gas reduction.
Designed for locations such as schools, government offices, private companies and department stores, the machine integrates an application and membership programme to reward users based on their contributions.
The innovation recently won recognition at the Bangkok International Intellectual Property, Invention, Innovation, and Technology Exposition 2025 as part of the Saraburi Sandbox project for its role in waste management and emissions reduction.
TISTR believes widespread adoption of the machine will significantly enhance community waste management efforts, making waste reduction more effective and tangible.