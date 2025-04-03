Global ChatGPT glitch: Users report “Something went wrong” error

ChatGPT users worldwide experienced operational issues. While they could send an initial message as usual, any subsequent attempt resulted in the error message: “Something went wrong.”
Even pressing the Retry button or refreshing the page did not restore functionality.
According to DownDetector, ChatGPT began experiencing disruptions within the past 30 minutes. Reports of outages have emerged from multiple countries, including the US, Europe, India, Japan, and Australia, indicating that the issue had a widespread impact.
In response, the chatbot’s developer, OpenAI, confirmed that it was aware of the reports and was working on a resolution.
"We have identified that users are experiencing increased errors with the affected services. We are working on implementing a fix," OpenAI stated.
The latest update confirms that OpenAI has now successfully resolved the issue.