Thai Telecom Outages Expose Duopoly Flaws, Experts Call for Fair Competition

A massive network failure by True Corporation that left millions of users without service has reignited concerns about Thailand's increasingly concentrated telecommunications market, with experts warning that the reduction to just two major operators is compromising service quality and threatening the country's digital economy ambitions.

The nationwide outage, which began around 10:00 AM Thursday and lasted several hours, drew widespread criticism on social media and highlighted systemic issues that have emerged following recent industry consolidations, according to Dr Somkiat Tangkitvanich, President of the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI).

Dr Somkiat pointed to troubling data showing that service quality problems have increased following the True-Dtac and AIS-3BB mergers.

A recent survey by the Foundation for Consumers found that over 81% of users experienced network issues in the past six months, with companies involved in mergers showing the highest frequency of problems.

"When we examine the current situation after the mergers in Thailand, we find that problems related to quality and the frequency of outages have increased, affecting both general consumers and the business sector," Dr Somkiat stated.

The consequences extend far beyond individual inconvenience. Business interruptions from prolonged outages cause significant economic damage, while the duopoly structure threatens Thailand's digital transformation goals.