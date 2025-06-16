Taiwan Halts Chip Exports to Huawei, SMIC Amid Deception Allegations

Taiwan has today announced a stringent ban on the export of chips to Chinese technology behemoths Huawei and SMIC, in a move set to profoundly impact China’s ambitions in semiconductor and artificial intelligence development.

The decision, approved by Taiwan's International Trade Administration, follows the formal addition of both companies to a crucial list of high-tech strategic goods subject to export controls.

Both Huawei and SMIC are already grappling with extensive US sanctions. However, this fresh prohibition from Taiwan, a global cornerstone of chip manufacturing, is expected to inflict a deeper blow, particularly on their access to advanced chip production which is critical for their operations.

The Taiwanese government's rationale behind the move stems from escalating concerns over the potential for advanced technology to be diverted for military purposes, especially in the context of geopolitical rivalries and ongoing trade conflicts with Western allies.

The export ban necessitates that both Huawei and SMIC must now obtain specific licenses from Taiwanese manufacturers before any goods can be shipped to them, effectively creating a significant impediment to their business continuity.