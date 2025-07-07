Denmark pushes law to protect appearance, voice and likeness from deepfake abuse

According to Post Today, the proposed law targets the growing threat posed by deepfake content — digitally altered images, voices or videos that convincingly mimic real individuals. The advent of artificial intelligence has made it easier than ever to create such manipulations, intensifying concerns over personal privacy and widespread social harm.
To counter this, the Danish government is drafting legislation that would grant individuals copyright-like rights over their physical appearance and voice.
If a person is featured in a realistic deepfake — whether via image, audio, or video — they would have the right to demand its removal and seek compensation if the content was distributed without consent.
Under the proposed law, online platforms would be obliged to take down such content once notified by the individual affected. However, the law provides exemptions for content that is clearly satirical or parodic in nature, allowing room for comedic or critical expression.
The central aim of the bill is to affirm that everyone has a right to their own body, voice and likeness — and to ensure these attributes are not misused. Denmark also plans to advocate for similar protections to be adopted by other European Union member states.
While other countries have addressed the issue through general discussion or by banning pornographic deepfakes, Denmark’s initiative may become the world’s first comprehensive law to enshrine full rights over one’s personal identity in the digital realm.