Denmark pushes law to protect appearance, voice and likeness from deepfake abuse

To counter this, the Danish government is drafting legislation that would grant individuals copyright-like rights over their physical appearance and voice.

If a person is featured in a realistic deepfake — whether via image, audio, or video — they would have the right to demand its removal and seek compensation if the content was distributed without consent.

Under the proposed law, online platforms would be obliged to take down such content once notified by the individual affected. However, the law provides exemptions for content that is clearly satirical or parodic in nature, allowing room for comedic or critical expression.