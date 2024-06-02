Lee Hsien Loong warns video promoting investment scam on social media is a deepfake

In a Facebook post on June 2, SM Lee said there is a deepfake video of him asking viewers to sign up for an investment product that claims to give guaranteed returns. He included in his post a screenshot of the video circulating online with the subtitle saying, “I am glad to present you a new investment”.

“The video is not real!” he wrote.

SM Lee added that artificial intelligence and deepfake technology are improving by the day.

Not only did the scammers mimic his voice and layer the fake audio over actual footage of him delivering the 2023 National Day message, but he said they also synchronised his mouth movements with the audio.