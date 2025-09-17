Thailand ranks 45th in global innovation index 2025

The move signals a broader trend of innovation capacity expanding into emerging economies.
According to the report, Thailand ranked 45th worldwide with an overall score of 36.7 points. Within its income group, Thailand placed fourth among upper-middle-income economies, behind only China, Malaysia, and Turkey. In Southeast Asia, it also secured the fourth spot.
WIPO assessed Thailand’s innovation performance as “in line with its level of development”, meaning outcomes broadly match expectations given its economic standing.
However, the report also reaffirmed Thailand’s recognition as an “innovation overperformer”—a title it has earned for the 11th time, though not consecutively. This reflects achievements surpassing its economic benchmarks, even as its innovation performance converges closer to expected levels.
The report highlighted Bangkok as one of the notable innovation clusters, though still outside the global top 100.
More broadly, the ASEAN region is emerging as one of the world’s most dynamic innovation battlegrounds. Between 2000 and 2023, ASEAN recorded an average annual R&D growth rate of 8.5%, while high-tech exports more than doubled between 2015 and 2022.
As a result, the gap between ASEAN economies and global innovation leaders is narrowing significantly.
In the ASEAN bloc, Singapore maintained its position as a global leader at 5th place, while Malaysia ranked 34th, Vietnam 44th, Thailand 45th, the Philippines 50th, and Indonesia 55th. Further down the list, Brunei Darussalam stood at 88th, Cambodia 100th, Laos 109th, and Myanmar 122nd.
Although Thailand continues to edge ahead of the Philippines and Indonesia, it now trails Vietnam by just one position. The narrowing gap year by year has placed Thailand under growing pressure to accelerate innovation reforms to safeguard its competitiveness in the region.
Switzerland retained its position as the world’s most innovative economy for the 15th consecutive year, reflecting the strength and stability of its comprehensive innovation ecosystem.
A landmark shift came from China, which entered the top 10 for the first time, underscoring the rapid rise of Asia’s technological powerhouse.
The world’s top 10 innovators in 2025 are:
While Thailand has managed to hold its ground at 45th place, the GII 2025 is a clear warning that standing still in ASEAN’s fast-moving innovation arena is tantamount to falling behind.
The results cast doubt on the effectiveness of flagship strategies such as Thailand 4.0 and the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), raising questions over whether these initiatives are delivering outcomes swiftly enough compared with regional competitors.
To shift from “maintaining position” to “catching up and leading,” Thailand must urgently:
Such measures are vital if Thailand is to regain momentum and secure a leadership role in ASEAN’s innovation landscape.