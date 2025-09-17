Thailand ranks 45th in global innovation index 2025

The move signals a broader trend of innovation capacity expanding into emerging economies.

According to the report, Thailand ranked 45th worldwide with an overall score of 36.7 points. Within its income group, Thailand placed fourth among upper-middle-income economies, behind only China, Malaysia, and Turkey. In Southeast Asia, it also secured the fourth spot.

WIPO assessed Thailand’s innovation performance as “in line with its level of development”, meaning outcomes broadly match expectations given its economic standing.

However, the report also reaffirmed Thailand’s recognition as an “innovation overperformer”—a title it has earned for the 11th time, though not consecutively. This reflects achievements surpassing its economic benchmarks, even as its innovation performance converges closer to expected levels.

The report highlighted Bangkok as one of the notable innovation clusters, though still outside the global top 100.