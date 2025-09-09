Servier (Thailand) Opens New Office “New Office, Moved by You”, Lighting Inspiration, Driving Healthcare Innovation for the Future

The concept captures Servier's core values "Moved by You"—inspired by patients who drive research breakthroughs, trusted by healthcare professionals who use the company's portfolio, and relied upon by patients needing accessible, quality healthcare solutions.
This new office goes beyond a traditional workspace, serving as a center of inspiration and promoting sustainable healthcare innovations to improve patients' lives and benefit Thai society.
"For us, 'Innovation' means more than just technology; it represents truly transforming patients' lives," stated: Mr. Bradley Lloyd, Regional Managing Director - APAC. “At Servier, we are deeply committed to continuously developing medical innovations. One of our key areas of focus is the research and development of Single Pill Combinations (SPCs). These treatments are important because they help improve medication effectiveness and patient adherence, particularly in managing chronic diseases such as high blood pressure and diabetes.”
“For us, innovation is not just about technology — “it’s about truly improving patients’ lives. We believe the future of healthcare lies in a system that combines precision, personalized care, and sustainability. Our new office is more than just a workplace — it represents our strong commitment to creating accessible and sustainable healthcare solutions.”
Mr. Yanick Girard, Thailand Managing Director, stated: "Our 'Moved by You' philosophy guides everything we do—from the medicines we create to the partnerships we establish. Over the past five decades, Servier has built a strong foundation in Thailand through comprehensive patient care, strategic collaborations with healthcare providers, and innovations tailored to local patient needs. Today, our new office represents more than just a workspace—it marks the beginning of our next chapter in driving innovation that truly transforms patients' lives. We are committed to continuing our investments in research, drug development, and social impact initiatives to ensure all Thai people have access to high-quality care and a healthier, sustainable future."
His Excellency Mr. Jean-Claude Poimboeuf, Ambassador of France to Thailand, addressed: “As the representative of the French Republic, I would like to emphasize the importance of innovation in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors. Innovation plays a vital role in improving people’s quality of life, while also helping to build a more sustainable and efficient healthcare system. It is not only a key driver of economic growth, but also a foundation for international cooperation in addressing global health challenges.”
“I would also like to highlight the significance of the ongoing EU–Thailand Free Trade Agreement negotiations. The goal of this agreement is to promote sustainable trade and investment between both parties. As a member of the European Union, France strongly believes that this partnership will strengthen economic ties and create new opportunities for businesses in both Europe and Thailand.”
The opening of this new office is a significant milestone for Servier Thailand, reflecting the company's "Moved by You" commitment to global excellence, international collaboration, and patient-focused innovation. This facility serves as a symbol of inspiration for healthcare advancement in Thailand and the Asia-Pacific region.