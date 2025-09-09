Servier (Thailand) Opens New Office “New Office, Moved by You”, Lighting Inspiration, Driving Healthcare Innovation for the Future

The concept captures Servier's core values "Moved by You"—inspired by patients who drive research breakthroughs, trusted by healthcare professionals who use the company's portfolio, and relied upon by patients needing accessible, quality healthcare solutions.

This new office goes beyond a traditional workspace, serving as a center of inspiration and promoting sustainable healthcare innovations to improve patients' lives and benefit Thai society.

"For us, 'Innovation' means more than just technology; it represents truly transforming patients' lives," stated: Mr. Bradley Lloyd, Regional Managing Director - APAC. “At Servier, we are deeply committed to continuously developing medical innovations. One of our key areas of focus is the research and development of Single Pill Combinations (SPCs). These treatments are important because they help improve medication effectiveness and patient adherence, particularly in managing chronic diseases such as high blood pressure and diabetes.”

“For us, innovation is not just about technology — “it’s about truly improving patients’ lives. We believe the future of healthcare lies in a system that combines precision, personalized care, and sustainability. Our new office is more than just a workplace — it represents our strong commitment to creating accessible and sustainable healthcare solutions.”