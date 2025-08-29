L’Oréal Group Accelerates Innovation and Sustainability as 2025 Results Highlight Strong Momentum

Emerging markets, including Thailand, recorded the highest sales increase at 9.2%, offsetting more moderate growth in Europe. Fragrance and haircare remained the fastest-growing categories, while all four of L’Oréal’s divisions reported like-for-like growth. Professional Products rose 6.5%, Consumer Products grew 2.8%, L’Oréal Luxe increased 2.2%, and Dermatological Beauty expanded with strong performances from brands such as La Roche-Posay and CeraVe.
The company invested €671 million in research and development in the first half, equivalent to 3% of sales. New innovations included Longevity Integrative Science™, targeting biological aging, and Melasyl™, a patented molecule addressing skin pigmentation. L’Oréal also strengthened its portfolio through acquisitions of UK skincare brand Medik8 and U.S. haircare label Color Wow.
Building on this momentum, L’Oréal is accelerating its transformation agenda, anchored on three pillars:
L’Oréal’s omnichannel strategy, blending e-commerce and offline retail, continues to drive growth. In 2024, e-commerce sales alone reached €12 billion, up from €1.3 billion in 2015, highlighting the Group’s ability to connect with new consumers globally.
In Thailand, L’Oréal has further extended its social impact through the Beauty for a Better Life program, providing vocational training in beauty skills across Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Khon Kaen, Songkhla, and Si Sa Ket.
With a half-year performance underscoring resilience and innovation, alongside its long-term commitment to sustainability, L’Oréal reaffirms its leadership in shaping the future of beauty worldwide.