L’Oréal Group Accelerates Innovation and Sustainability as 2025 Results Highlight Strong Momentum

Building on this momentum, L’Oréal is accelerating its transformation agenda, anchored on three pillars:

Sustainability and Green Sciences: Commitment to the L'Oréal for the Future 2030 roadmap, investing €100 million in a Sustainable Innovation Accelerator fund, expanding collaborations with biotech firms, and launching refill campaigns worldwide. By 2030, the company aims for 100% renewable energy use, 75% natural-origin ingredients in its formulas, and a 50% reduction in new plastic usage.

Organizational Transformation: A culture of inclusivity and hybrid working, combined with talent development across its 90,000 employees worldwide and 21 research centers in 13 countries.

L’Oréal’s omnichannel strategy, blending e-commerce and offline retail, continues to drive growth. In 2024, e-commerce sales alone reached €12 billion, up from €1.3 billion in 2015, highlighting the Group’s ability to connect with new consumers globally.

In Thailand, L’Oréal has further extended its social impact through the Beauty for a Better Life program, providing vocational training in beauty skills across Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Khon Kaen, Songkhla, and Si Sa Ket.

With a half-year performance underscoring resilience and innovation, alongside its long-term commitment to sustainability, L’Oréal reaffirms its leadership in shaping the future of beauty worldwide.