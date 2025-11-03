Google to offer one-year free Google AI Pro access to 3 million Thai students

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 03, 2025

3M Thai students get Google AI Pro free for 1 year via DES Ministry & Google Cloud! Boost learning with top-tier AI tools.

Google Cloud Thailand is cooperating with the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry to allow 3 million Thai students to use the Google AI Pro package free of charge for one year to enhance their learning.

Bridging the Digital Divide

DES Minister Chaichanok Chidchob noted that Artificial Intelligence has become an important tool in daily life and learning, so his ministry sought cooperation from Google Cloud Thailand to provide access to the Google AI Pro package for one year.

Chaichanok said the cooperation from Google Cloud Thailand would reduce the gap in IT access for students who may not be able to afford the AI package.

He stated that eligible students must be at least 18 years old and must register to claim their access before December 9. The cooperation will allow 3 million students to use the package, which normally costs 750 baht per month, for 12 months free of charge.

The Google AI Pro package is a premium subscription offering that significantly enhances the user's access to Google's most capable generative AI features, primarily through the Gemini platform and integrated Google apps.

Future Collaboration and National Vision

The Minister added that the DES Ministry would continue to work closely with Google on future platforms to accelerate IT education in the country and to expand access/benefits for Thais. In the next phase, the DES Ministry would seek cooperation from Google Cloud Thailand to expand the rights to use its premium AI package to cover 5 million Thais.

Google Cloud Thailand's Commitment

Annop Siritikul, Country Director at Google Cloud Thailand, said it was positive that the DES Ministry was pushing AI as a national agenda. He noted that Thai people were ready and showed awareness in using AI tools, placing them among top countries globally, so Google Cloud Thailand was willing to support the vision of the DES Ministry to provide AI tools for Thai students.

Apart from personal use, features of Generative AI and Agentic AI could be applied in classes and meeting rooms, Annop added. He also stated that Google Cloud Thailand would cooperate with the DES Ministry to develop national education solutions on the Vertex AI platform and Gemini. He said the Vertex AI Model Garden of Google would become an open, flexible, and comprehensive platform for these education solutions.

Google AI Pro Package: Key Features for Students

The Google AI Pro package is a premium subscription, normally costing 750 baht per month, that provides expanded access to Google's most capable generative AI and tools. This free one-year access for Thai students (age 18+) is designed to significantly enhance learning, research, and productivity.

1. Enhanced AI Power with Gemini

  • Access to Gemini 2.5 Pro: Utilize Google's most powerful, state-of-the-art AI model for complex reasoning, problem-solving in math and science, and advanced coding tasks.
  • Deep Research: Automatically browse and analyze hundreds of websites in real-time to generate comprehensive, fully-cited research reports on nearly any subject, saving hours of manual work.
  • Large Context Window: The Pro version handles a much larger amount of data and multiple files in a single prompt (up to 1,500 pages of text/documents), making it ideal for summarizing large textbooks or research papers.
  • Multimodality: Analyze lecture notes, textbook images, or complex diagrams by uploading them to the Gemini app for instant explanations.

2. AI-Powered Research & Study Tools (NotebookLM)

  • Personal Research Assistant: Upload personal documents, lecture notes, PDFs, or even YouTube video transcripts to create a "Notebook." The AI uses only your uploaded sources to answer questions and generate content with citations.
  • Study Aids: Instantly generate practice quizzes, flashcards, timelines, and FAQs from your own course materials.
  • Audio Overviews: Turn long documents and lecture notes into engaging, on-the-go "podcast-style" audio summaries for hands-free learning. The Pro package offers significantly higher limits on these features.

3. AI Integrated into Core Google Apps (Workspace)

  • Gemini in Workspace: Use AI assistance directly within apps students use every day, including Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and Slides.
  • Docs: Draft cover letters, refine essays, and get writing feedback.
  • Slides: Quickly generate new slides (like meeting agendas) or create custom images for presentations.
  • Drive: Summarize multiple documents or analyze large PDFs from the side panel.

4. Premium Creative and Storage Benefits

  • AI Video Generation (Veo 3.1): Access to tools like Veo 3.1 to create dynamic, high-fidelity videos with sound from simple text prompts, useful for creative projects and presentations.
  • Expanded Cloud Storage: Includes 2 TB of Google One storage, providing ample space for large school projects, high-resolution media, research files, and photos across Drive, Gmail, and Photos.
  • The cooperation aims to equip Thai students with these cutting-edge tools to accelerate their IT study and career readiness.
nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy