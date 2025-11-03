Google to offer one-year free Google AI Pro access to 3 million Thai students

Google Cloud Thailand is cooperating with the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry to allow 3 million Thai students to use the Google AI Pro package free of charge for one year to enhance their learning.

Bridging the Digital Divide

DES Minister Chaichanok Chidchob noted that Artificial Intelligence has become an important tool in daily life and learning, so his ministry sought cooperation from Google Cloud Thailand to provide access to the Google AI Pro package for one year.

Chaichanok said the cooperation from Google Cloud Thailand would reduce the gap in IT access for students who may not be able to afford the AI package.