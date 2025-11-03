Google to offer one-year free Google AI Pro access to 3 million Thai students

Google Cloud Thailand is cooperating with the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry to allow 3 million Thai students to use the Google AI Pro package free of charge for one year to enhance their learning.
DES Minister Chaichanok Chidchob noted that Artificial Intelligence has become an important tool in daily life and learning, so his ministry sought cooperation from Google Cloud Thailand to provide access to the Google AI Pro package for one year.
Chaichanok said the cooperation from Google Cloud Thailand would reduce the gap in IT access for students who may not be able to afford the AI package.
He stated that eligible students must be at least 18 years old and must register to claim their access before December 9. The cooperation will allow 3 million students to use the package, which normally costs 750 baht per month, for 12 months free of charge.
The Google AI Pro package is a premium subscription offering that significantly enhances the user's access to Google's most capable generative AI features, primarily through the Gemini platform and integrated Google apps.
The Minister added that the DES Ministry would continue to work closely with Google on future platforms to accelerate IT education in the country and to expand access/benefits for Thais. In the next phase, the DES Ministry would seek cooperation from Google Cloud Thailand to expand the rights to use its premium AI package to cover 5 million Thais.
Annop Siritikul, Country Director at Google Cloud Thailand, said it was positive that the DES Ministry was pushing AI as a national agenda. He noted that Thai people were ready and showed awareness in using AI tools, placing them among top countries globally, so Google Cloud Thailand was willing to support the vision of the DES Ministry to provide AI tools for Thai students.
Apart from personal use, features of Generative AI and Agentic AI could be applied in classes and meeting rooms, Annop added. He also stated that Google Cloud Thailand would cooperate with the DES Ministry to develop national education solutions on the Vertex AI platform and Gemini. He said the Vertex AI Model Garden of Google would become an open, flexible, and comprehensive platform for these education solutions.
The Google AI Pro package is a premium subscription, normally costing 750 baht per month, that provides expanded access to Google's most capable generative AI and tools. This free one-year access for Thai students (age 18+) is designed to significantly enhance learning, research, and productivity.
1. Enhanced AI Power with Gemini
2. AI-Powered Research & Study Tools (NotebookLM)
3. AI Integrated into Core Google Apps (Workspace)
4. Premium Creative and Storage Benefits