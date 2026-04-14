Thailand emerges as a top gaming market in Southeast Asia

He said gaming in Thailand had become deeply woven into entertainment, esports and online communities, creating significant opportunities for brands to build more meaningful consumer engagement.

Creators and communities shape how players engage

Ampverse said gaming behaviour in Thailand is strongly driven by creators and community networks, with players engaging not only through gameplay but also through livestreams, online content and social media.

That makes Thailand an important example of how gaming in Southeast Asia has moved well beyond niche status to become a mainstream consumer channel spanning content, communities and marketing.

The report added that many international companies still struggle to adapt to this reality. Strategies developed for Western markets often fail to work effectively in countries such as Thailand, where consumer expectations, creator influence and community dynamics differ significantly.

Premium gaming and esports boost commercial appeal

Thailand’s opportunity, the report said, lies not only in market size but also in its supporting ecosystem. Ampverse pointed to the country’s strong esports infrastructure and growing acceptance of premium gaming experiences as major advantages.

These factors make Thailand an important testing ground for brands and game developers looking to build long-term revenue and engagement strategies in Southeast Asia.

The report also argued that the real business opportunity in gaming now stretches far beyond in-game spending. While regional gaming revenue is expected to rise from US$6.6 billion in 2025 to US$7.1 billion by 2028, the wider ecosystem around creators, communities, live content and advertising is expected to generate far greater value.

Localisation seen as key to long-term success

Ampverse said Thailand shows clearly why localisation is critical. Success in the market depends on understanding how gaming communities interact, how creators influence perception and how brands can take part naturally without disrupting the user experience.

The company said brands need to stop treating gaming simply as another media channel, while developers must look beyond product launches and language translation alone.

Long-term success, it said, will depend on building trust through creators and communities, while shaping strategies that reflect the realities of each local market from the outset.