Thailand emerges as a top gaming market in Southeast Asia

Thailand is emerging as one of Southeast Asia’s most commercially promising gaming markets, with more than 58 million players, strong creator influence and a fast-growing role in the region’s digital economy, according to a new report by Ampverse.
In The Ampverse Playbook: Unlocking the Value of Gaming in Southeast Asia, the company said Thailand now ranks among the region’s most advanced gaming markets, not only because of its size, but also because of its high levels of player engagement, mature infrastructure and growing monetisation potential.
The report said Southeast Asia had around 290 million gamers in 2025, with the market valued at about US$6.6 billion. The wider gaming ecosystem is projected to expand to US$14 billion by 2030, underlining the sector’s rising importance to the region’s digital economy.
Ampverse said Thailand stands out for its exceptionally high gaming penetration, with more than 58 million gamers in a population of 72 million, making it one of the most deeply engaged gaming markets in Southeast Asia.
The report said Thailand’s strength goes beyond headline user numbers, pointing to a market that combines large-scale reach with strong commercial promise for both brands and developers.
Charlie Baillie, chief executive and co-founder of Ampverse, said Thailand was not only a large gaming market, but also one of the region’s highest-revenue markets and among the most influential in digital culture.
He said gaming in Thailand had become deeply woven into entertainment, esports and online communities, creating significant opportunities for brands to build more meaningful consumer engagement.
Ampverse said gaming behaviour in Thailand is strongly driven by creators and community networks, with players engaging not only through gameplay but also through livestreams, online content and social media.
That makes Thailand an important example of how gaming in Southeast Asia has moved well beyond niche status to become a mainstream consumer channel spanning content, communities and marketing.
The report added that many international companies still struggle to adapt to this reality. Strategies developed for Western markets often fail to work effectively in countries such as Thailand, where consumer expectations, creator influence and community dynamics differ significantly.
Thailand’s opportunity, the report said, lies not only in market size but also in its supporting ecosystem. Ampverse pointed to the country’s strong esports infrastructure and growing acceptance of premium gaming experiences as major advantages.
These factors make Thailand an important testing ground for brands and game developers looking to build long-term revenue and engagement strategies in Southeast Asia.
The report also argued that the real business opportunity in gaming now stretches far beyond in-game spending. While regional gaming revenue is expected to rise from US$6.6 billion in 2025 to US$7.1 billion by 2028, the wider ecosystem around creators, communities, live content and advertising is expected to generate far greater value.
Ampverse said Thailand shows clearly why localisation is critical. Success in the market depends on understanding how gaming communities interact, how creators influence perception and how brands can take part naturally without disrupting the user experience.
The company said brands need to stop treating gaming simply as another media channel, while developers must look beyond product launches and language translation alone.
Long-term success, it said, will depend on building trust through creators and communities, while shaping strategies that reflect the realities of each local market from the outset.