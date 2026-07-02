Thailand Launches First National AI Readiness Index to Boost Business Competitiveness

MHESI, AIS Academy and IRIS Consulting unveil "TARI," a framework to help Thai organisations measure and improve their AI adoption across people, data and processes.

Thailand has launched its first national AI readiness assessment framework on Thursday, aimed at helping local organisations benchmark their capabilities and accelerate adoption of artificial intelligence across the economy.

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), through the Office of National Higher Education Science Research and Innovation Policy Council (NXPO), unveiled the Thailand AI Readiness Index (TARI) in partnership with AIS Academy and IRIS Consulting.

The tool is designed to give Thai businesses a practical way to assess their current AI capabilities, pinpoint priority areas for improvement, and plan their transformation more effectively.

A National Push Towards an AI-Driven Economy

Speaking at the launch, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Prof Dr Yodchanan Wongsawat framed the initiative under a vision of "AI for All," arguing that Thailand must shift from being merely a buyer of technology to becoming a creator of it.

He likened AI readiness to using a salinity meter when cooking: without a clear measurement tool, organisations cannot tell whether their capabilities are sufficient compared with global benchmarks.

He also stressed the importance of Thailand developing its own foundational technology — including data centres, semiconductors and satellites — to maintain independence amid global "tech wars" and safeguard its data sovereignty.