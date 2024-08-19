Second Sadao customs checkpoint expected to open next year

The second customs clearance checkpoint with Malaysia in Songkhla’s Sadao district will start operating in October next year, the Sadao customs chief said.

Padoemdej Munkung was reporting the progress of the construction of the second customs checkpoint in Sadao to a delegation of senior officials from the Foreign Trade Department (FTD) who visited the Sadao and Padang Besar customs checkpoints in Songkhla last week to monitor the situation regarding border trade with Malaysia.

Padoemdej said the construction of the new customs checkpoint in Sadao on a plot of 596 rai had progressed a lot. The construction with a budget of 1.532 billion baht started in May 2016.